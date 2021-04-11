Liverpool eye up transfer of Premier League star whose asking price has dropped to €45m

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore in the summer.

The Reds were interested in Traore last year but decided against a deal because of his asking price, though this has now fallen to a more affordable €45million, according to Don Balon.

Liverpool could do with making changes to their attack after a difficult season, and Traore seems ideal after his superb displays in the Premier League.

The Spain international could be ready to make the move up to a bigger club, and he seems like he’d suit Liverpool’s playing style well.

With Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino both suffering a dip in form this season, it could finally be time for Jurgen Klopp to break up his highly successful front three.

LFC could do worse than bring in Traore as a new addition, and he could link up well with former Wolves team-mate Diogo Jota, who moved to Anfield last summer and who has performed well since joining.

