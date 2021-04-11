Some Liverpool fans on Reddit have pointed out something odd about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s kit in yesterday’s game against Aston Villa.

The England international hit a superb winning goal against Villa to give Liverpool a 2-1 win at Anfield, but, more importantly, his Premier League badge was for some reason printed upside down…

We’re not quite sure how this happened, but it seems like the kind of detail that shouldn’t really be going wrong in the Best League In The World™.

Kudos to these Liverpool fans for even noticing this.