Menu

(Photo) Liverpool fans on Reddit spotted something weird about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s kit yesterday

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Some Liverpool fans on Reddit have pointed out something odd about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s kit in yesterday’s game against Aston Villa.

The England international hit a superb winning goal against Villa to give Liverpool a 2-1 win at Anfield, but, more importantly, his Premier League badge was for some reason printed upside down…

We’re not quite sure how this happened, but it seems like the kind of detail that shouldn’t really be going wrong in the Best League In The World™.

Kudos to these Liverpool fans for even noticing this.

More Stories Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.