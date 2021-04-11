Menu

Many Liverpool fans convinced star “would flourish” in new position and could replicate Man City star

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Loads of Liverpool fans seem convinced that Trent Alexander-Arnold could do well to play in midfield instead of right-back after his stunning winning goal against Aston Villa yesterday.

The England international has shone as an attack-minded right-back for Liverpool, but there certainly seems to be an argument that his range of passing and superb shooting technique could also mean he’s more useful in central positions.

MORE: Approach made: Liverpool determined to sign £70m-rated Barcelona star

Alexander-Arnold surely has the quality to make the move into midfield, though the issue with that is he’d certainly be missed on the right-hand side.

Still, many Liverpool fans now think it could be wise to try changing his role and signing a new right-back in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks like he could shine in midfield for Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool ready to pay club’s €15m asking price for potentially risky transfer
Video: ‘I’m not sure he will get on the plane’ – Liverpool legend says Reds star’s England spot in serious doubt
Club refusing to be bullied into swap transfer with Manchester United

Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract, so it could be that there’s room for Alexander-Arnold to replace him in the middle of the park.

See below as LFC fans discuss this possible tactical switch, with a number of supporters comparing Alexander-Arnold to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne…

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne Trent Alexander-Arnold

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Shaun Hilton says:
    April 11, 2021 at 9:41 am

    Gomez is an excellent defensive rb supported by nico Williams, we already have them. Andy R with freedom to attack gives us 3 for stability more so at the back, TAA as RM will still give width outside Salah cutting in

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.