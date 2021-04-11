Loads of Liverpool fans seem convinced that Trent Alexander-Arnold could do well to play in midfield instead of right-back after his stunning winning goal against Aston Villa yesterday.

The England international has shone as an attack-minded right-back for Liverpool, but there certainly seems to be an argument that his range of passing and superb shooting technique could also mean he’s more useful in central positions.

Alexander-Arnold surely has the quality to make the move into midfield, though the issue with that is he’d certainly be missed on the right-hand side.

Still, many Liverpool fans now think it could be wise to try changing his role and signing a new right-back in the summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract, so it could be that there’s room for Alexander-Arnold to replace him in the middle of the park.

See below as LFC fans discuss this possible tactical switch, with a number of supporters comparing Alexander-Arnold to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne…

garby what’s your thoughts? trent needs to be moved to midfield. being that advanced and cutting in. he hits the ball like kdb. don’t buy a gini replacement, buy a new rb and transition trent into a CDM/CM/CAM. imagine him zipping passes. defending is clearly where he struggles — robbie (@liverpool021) April 11, 2021

Trent is a midfielder isn't he infact i thik trent is the closest we have to kevin debruyne !! — Fantastic Jota YNWA (@returnofthiago2) April 11, 2021

Only Kevin de Bruyne can match Trent Alexander-Arnold in terms of Vision + Pass Execution in the Premier League, hence why many feel he would flourish in midfield, However I am more than happy with him as my RB #YNWA @LFC — Andrew Michael Harvey (@Bonalbio24) April 11, 2021

I think klopp should buy a Right Back (lamptey) and move Trent into Midfield. — Reginald Middleton (@wonthefuckinlot) April 11, 2021

I think the place for Trent is in midfield now he can pass shoot cross carries the ball as good as anyone and with Wijnaldum on his way all we need is an RWB — David Blackley (@DavidBlackley1) April 11, 2021

Agreed. Trent needs to be moved from right back, technically can be as good as De Bruyne- such a waste of talent at RB — Brandon (@Brando_Anders) April 10, 2021

gotten so into the idea of trent in midfield ive completely forgotten we literally can’t find a right-back better than him ffs — ????? (@mxddylfc) April 11, 2021

Trent alexander arnold should be a midfielder and liverpool should sign a defensive RB. Instead of getting a replacement for wijnaldum let trent play in the midfield he would be the best midfielder in the premier legaue remember his youth position was midfielder @LFC @TrentAA — Mo Yusuf Wolfy (@thewolfofdollar) April 11, 2021