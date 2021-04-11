Manchester United star Luke Shaw has won some much-deserved respect and justice after the man expected to replace him last summer, Sergio Reguilon, was ‘exposed’ as Spurs were defeated 3-1.

Some of the Red Devils faithful pinpointed how the Spaniard, who cost Tottenham €30m in a deal that includes a €45m buy-back option for Real Madrid, was ‘exposed’, ‘disgraced’ and ‘annihilated’ today.

Jose Mourinho’s side ended the match in a trademark ‘Spursy’ manner when they failed to hold on to the 1-0 lead they held at halftime, with Reguilon unfortunately the one defender that was ruined twice.

Bruno Fernandes effortlessly nutmegged the ace before slotting the ball to Mason Greenwood, who created the side’s go-ahead goal, as shown below.

The apparent embarrassment and proof that Shaw is ‘clear’ didn’t stop there though, as Greenwood skipped past the left-back with some tidy footwork to round off the 3-1 win in the final minute.

It’s no surprise to see that some United fans have stated on social media that they ‘dodged’ a ‘bullet’ and are ‘glad’ that Reguilon wasn’t signed after such a troubled performance.

Here is how some of the Man United faithful reacted to the moment:

AS reported that Manchester United were one of the sides ‘best placed’ to sign the 24-year-old last summer, in a move that would’ve seen Luke Shaw replaced by the Red Devils.

United did land a new left-back in the transfer window in Alex Telles, but the ace’s disrupted start was enough to kick Shaw into a career-best season in which he’s been the Premier League’s best in his spot.

It’s an unfortunate flip of the script for Reguilon, the Spaniard was amazing in the sides’ first meeting of the season, even catching out Marcus Rashford with some of the same trickery he collapsed to today.