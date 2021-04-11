Menu

These furious Man United fans slam “completely broken” VAR over disallowed goal with decision branded “absolutely embarrassing”

Manchester United had a goal disallowed in the first-half of their clash with Tottenham, and it’s safe to say that fans on Twitter are not happy about it.

After a cute pass from Paul Pogba and a trademark finish from Edinson Cavani, Manchester United fans would have been up on their feet in their living rooms celebrating what they thought was the opening goal.

MORE: Video: Pogba and Cavani work undone as Man United see goal disallowed for McTominay’s palm to the face of Spurs star Heung-Min Son

However, following a VAR review, during which the referee was advised to go to the monitor, the goal was chalked off, with Scott McTominay being adjudged to have hit Heung-min Son in the face in the buildup.

Edinson Cavani thought he’d given Man United the lead over Tottenham.

While it was clearly intention from the Scotsman, it did send Son to the turf, preventing any possibility of him making a challenge and stopping the ball’s progression.

Though, it was hardly stonewall, with many Man United fans on Twitter convinced that the officials have got this one wrong. They’re absolutely furious.

