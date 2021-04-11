Menu

Man United prepared to offer trial to promising 16-year-old striker

Hibernian 16-year-old striker Ethan Laidlaw is reportedly being targeted by Manchester United.

The foundation of much of Man United’s success is through their recruitment of talented young players.

Laidlaw certainly falls into that category, with his inclusion among the Hibernian substitutes against Scottish champions Rangers on Sunday testament to that.

According to information provided by Stretty News reporter Leah Smith, the teenager has landed on Man United’s radar, with the Red Devils willing to offer him a trial.

The journalist sent out the below series of tweets on Sunday afternoon.

Laidlaw only signed his first professional contract two months ago, but things must feel as though they’ve moved at 100mph for him ever since.

In the midst of a pandemic, Laidlaw will have had to juggle home-studying during school closures and his budding footballing career.

An inclusion in the squad against Rangers and the prospect of a trial at Man United must feel like a far cry from the norm for the youngster.

