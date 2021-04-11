Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly both on alert for the potential transfer of want-away Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England international’s future at Spurs looks in serious doubt as The Athletic claim he could push to leave this summer, particularly if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League.

The report adds that Kane is open to a move abroad but would prefer to stay in the Premier League, with these developments said to have piqued ‘serious’ interest from both Man Utd and Man City.

Both Manchester giants need a top signing up front this summer, with Sergio Aguero set to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of his contract and with Romelu Lukaku also under consideration, according to The Athletic.

United’s preference seems to be for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to the report, but Kane is also on their radar as an alternative.

The 27-year-old has been a world class performer for Tottenham and his departure would be a huge blow for the north London side, especially if he were to move to one of their rivals.

One imagines a signing like this could be a real game-changer for United in particular, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in need of more of a goal threat after coming close to challenging for the title this year, but without having quite enough to keep close to City.

Kane would be a major upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in attack, while 34-year-old Edinson Cavani was never likely to be a long-term option at Old Trafford.

If Kane fancies winning trophies, however, he’d probably be a lot more likely to do so at City, so it will be interesting to see how this all pans out if it turns into a transfer battle between these two clubs.