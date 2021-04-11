Real Madrid appear to be leading chase for Liverpool transfer target

Real Madrid reportedly seem to be a leading contender to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer.
The Spanish giants are determined to make a big splash in the transfer market this summer, with Mbappe their preferred option over Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, according to AS.
Mbappe has also been linked with Liverpool by Le Parisien in recent times, but AS suggest that Real look in a favourable position to land the Frenchman, who has a long-time love for the club.
This could be a blow for the Reds, who would surely benefit from changing things around up front after a dip in form from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this season.
Mbappe’s arrival would signal a major statement of intent by Jurgen Klopp after this difficult season, but it seems Mbappe is perhaps more likely to head to the Bernabeu.
The 22-year-old would be an ideal Galactico purchase for Los Blancos, who still need a long-term replacement for club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
