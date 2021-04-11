Some unnamed Premier League clubs are reportedly considering making offers for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The France international is nearing the final year of his contract at the Nou Camp and it would make sense if the club were forced to cash in on him at the end of this season.

According to Todo Fichajes, Dembele could currently be worth around €50million, which is bound to attract interest from big clubs after his improvement in form this season.

A recent report in the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness, has stated that Liverpool are eyeing up Dembele as they consider changing their front three after a disappointing campaign at Anfield.

An in-form Dembele could well be an upgrade on the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, both of whom have suffered a major dip in form in recent times.

Andy Carroll once showed up at a wedding wearing… Click here to find out!

Liverpool are not specifically named by Todo Fichajes, but it seems English sides are now planning to step up their interest in Dembele.

It would certainly be intriguing to see the 23-year-old at a top Premier League club in the near future, with the youngster long looking like one of the most promising attacking players in the game, despite an up-and-down spell at Barcelona.