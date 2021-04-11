Crystal Palace fans on Twitter tell “embarrassment” of a defender to “get out of my club” after stinker vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace fans were not prepared to let Patrick van Aanholt off the hook after his stinker of a performance against Chelsea on Saturday.

van Aanholt is one of a host of Palace players whose contracts will be coming to an end this summer, and you could forgive Eagles fans for being keen to see the back of him in wake of his terrible performance against Chelsea, with Roy Hodgson’s men falling to a 4-1 defeat.

The 30-year-old, who has made 13 appearances for the Dutch national team in total, was run ragged by Chelsea’s trickery out-wide. In fairness to him, he had Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi to contend with.

Palace fans on Twitter were not prepared to let him off that easily, though, with many pulling no punches with their criticism of the left-back. Here’s what some of them had to say, and Patrick, if you’re reading this, it’s probably best to close the tab now.

Having just seen the goals from today’s game for the first time, I can’t believe no-one is putting Van Aanholt’s head through the wall of the dressing room after the game. Casual as fuck. Why isn’t Mitchell playing?! #cpfc — Benjiesta (@benjiesta) April 10, 2021

Van Aanholt has given them the absolute freedom of the city down this side all afternoon. He doesn’t care, should be nowhere near the team. He’s an embarrassment #CPFC — YT (@_YTCP_) April 10, 2021

Van Aanholt hasn’t proved once this season as to why we should give him a contract extension. Time to go. — George (@gplr16) April 10, 2021

Van aanholt mate please get out of my club — Ben (@BMCPFC) April 10, 2021

Van aanholt is so shit , worst LB in prem — CPFC H_B (@h1llb3n) April 10, 2021