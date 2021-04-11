Approach made: Liverpool determined to sign £70m-rated Barcelona star

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in Barcelona midfielder Pedri with the player’s representatives.

The 18-year-old looks a huge talent after a superb breakthrough season in the Barca first-team, and the club hope to tie him down to a new contract, according to the Daily Mirror.

However, Liverpool have already made an approach to Pedri’s representatives to register their interest in signing the teenager, who has a release clause of around £70million.

The Mirror add that Liverpool are determined to try signing Pedri despite Barcelona being understandably keen to keep him.

Jurgen Klopp would do well to shake things up in his midfield this summer, with Pedri perhaps ideal to add a bit of spark and creativity in that area of the pitch.

Things have gone a little stale at Anfield this season, with recent signings like Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita not really working out.

James Milner is also not getting any younger, while Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract with the Reds.

If Liverpool could bring in a talent like Pedri it could be an important step in Klopp’s rebuilding job at the club.

