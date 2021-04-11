Menu

Some Chelsea fans convinced Declan Rice has sent a message with his outfit choice today

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Did Declan Rice send Chelsea a message with his outfit choice for West Ham’s clash with Leicester City this afternoon? Probably not, but it’s got Blues fans on Twitter excited.

As reported by Standard Sport, Frank Lampard has confirmed that he wanted to sign Rice during his time as Chelsea manager. If the England international is still on the club’s transfer shortlist, you get the feeling that we’ll find out in the months that precede the summer transfer window.

MORE: West Ham plan to use Jesse Lingard to keep Declan Rice

Rice was at Chelsea when he was a youngster and remains close friends with Blues poster boy Mason Mount. With Chelsea lacking in the defensive midfield department, the move makes sense, but whether or not Marina Granovskaia get it done is a different matter entirely.

Declan Rice is best friends with Chelsea star Mason Mount off the field.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester confirm Covid-19 ‘breach’ after James Maddison amongst Foxes stars at illegal house party hosted by teammate
Video: Jarrod Bowen makes it a West Ham rout after fine build-up play from Jesse Lingard and Soucek to cut open Leicester
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo provides bizarre off-the-post assist to prove his genius knows no bounds

What Chelsea would benefit from, were they legitimately interested in signing Rice, is a bit of a push from his side. Could this coat, a blue coat, worn on the sidelines during West Ham vs Leicester, be the start of his efforts to get himself a move back to Stamford Bridge.

We can assure you, the answer is no, but these Chelsea fans are getting excited nonetheless…

More Stories Declan Rice

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Mojen says:
    April 11, 2021 at 4:07 pm

    Getting more childish.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.