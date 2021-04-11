“I think Kane fancies United” – Huge claims from Man United legend suggest Tottenham star could be tempted away

Roy Keane has suggested that Harry Kane would love to be a part of this Manchester United side.

Despite Kane’s Tottenham side having gone 1-0 up against Man United on their home turf on Sunday afternoon, United’s quality eventually shone through, with the final score being 3-1 to the visitors.

The game epitomised why some suggest that Kane ought to search for greener pastures while he’s still in his prime years. A player of his calibre deserves to win trophies, and Spurs are not legitimate challengers.

Man United, despite only really having the Europa League to challenge for this campaign, do have the look of a side which will win trophies in the coming years under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

According to Roy Keane, who knows exactly what it takes to win trophies with the Red Devils, Kane will want to be a part of that. Hear Keane’s full comments on the matter while providing post-match punditry for Sky Sports below.

? “I think Kane fancies Manchester United.” Roy Keane has a gut feeling that Harry Kane wants to join Manchester United pic.twitter.com/BFiAiD0gSY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily