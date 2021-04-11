Video: Allan Saint-Maximin runs from the halfway line to score solo stunner for Newcastle vs Burnley

Allan Saint-Maximin has scored a solo stunner for Newcastle United away to Burnley this afternoon.

Watch below as the Frenchman runs from pretty much the half way line before firing in a low and powerful effort to make it 2-1 to the Magpies in stunning style…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Newcastle had been losing at Turf Moor but Saint-Maximin has worked his magic here to put the visitors in charge.

What a player this guy is when he’s on form, and what a big win this could be for Steve Bruce after a difficult season.