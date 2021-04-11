Menu

Video: Allan Saint-Maximin’s skill was so good he even tricked the cameraman

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin scored a superb solo goal earlier on against Burnley, which you can watch here.

What you might have missed, however, was that the Frenchman’s quick feet actually sent the cameraman the wrong way on this replay…

Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport

This truly was superb play by Saint-Maximin, who has often been a joy to watch for Newcastle, even if Steve Bruce’s side in general have had a poor season.

With Saint-Maximin’s winner at Burnley today, however, the mood will have no doubt improved around St James’ Park.

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.