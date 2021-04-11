Video: Allan Saint-Maximin’s skill was so good he even tricked the cameraman

Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin scored a superb solo goal earlier on against Burnley, which you can watch here.

What you might have missed, however, was that the Frenchman’s quick feet actually sent the cameraman the wrong way on this replay…

Allan Saint-Maximin is so good he even sold the cameraman ? pic.twitter.com/x3KYbpC0eM — JAKE BUCKLEY ?? (@TheMasterBucks) April 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport

This truly was superb play by Saint-Maximin, who has often been a joy to watch for Newcastle, even if Steve Bruce’s side in general have had a poor season.

With Saint-Maximin’s winner at Burnley today, however, the mood will have no doubt improved around St James’ Park.