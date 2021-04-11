Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on to Tottenham striker Harry Kane ahead of their clash in the Premier League later today.

The Red Devils have been linked with Kane by The Athletic, and it’s clear Solskjaer is an admirer of the England international as he highlighted him as a player to watch for his side as they take on Spurs in their 4.30pm clash.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and could be an important signing for Man United to help them bring in an upgrade on struggling performers like Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, while Edinson Cavani is 34 years of age and therefore surely not a long-term option.

It remains to be seen if United or other top clubs will be able to get their hands on Kane, but fans may be interested in their manager’s praise for the 27-year-old, though of course he didn’t discuss his transfer plans.

“They’re a team full of quality players from the keeper to wide left, but of course Son and Kane have been a revelation this season and they caused us loads of problems in the first game [earlier in the season] as well and we know we have to defend well against them,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

