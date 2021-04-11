‘There is a lot of teams that are better’ – Ex-Manchester United winger casts doubt over Solskjaer credentials

In an unprecedented season played under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, few may have expected Manchester United’s position in the table.

Ex-Red Devil Keith Gillespie has not let his former side’s campaign sway him into falling head over heels for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm of Old Trafford, however.

Despite sitting second in the Premier League table, the winger, who currently plies his trade Mid-Ulster football league, expressed some doubt over whether the Norwegian was the right fit for the club.

“There’s times where you think he is, it’s strange, because there’s times you think he is and there’s times, you think, I’m not too sure about that,” the former United man told FootballFanCast. “For me, there’s no way they are [the second-best side in the league], there is a lot of teams that are better, that play better football. It just shows how far Man City are ahead.”

One might be inclined to consider such a view a bit harsh given that the Manchester-based side have two games in hand to tighten the gap between their nearest (locationally) rivals Manchester City to eight points.

With six games left beyond that, few would bet on Solskjaer’s men to snatch the title away in a glorious end-of-season run, but credit must be given where it’s due if the coach manages to at least put some pressure on the Citizens at the last minute.