Real Madrid could reportedly target a transfer deal for Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney.

The Scotland international has been a key player for the Gunners, looking like one of the finest young players in Europe in his position since joining from Celtic last season.

However, Real Madrid are now interested in Tierney, who is valued at around €30million by Arsenal, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

The 23-year-old could undoubtedly be an ideal long-term replacement for Marcelo at the Bernabeu, but it would be a big blow for Arsenal to lose him so soon after signing him.

Still, Todo Fichajes claim Arsenal are keen to keep both Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos, who are on loan from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants could use this to their advantage in a bid to land Tierney, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

Arsenal would do well to keep Odegaard permanently, though some fans may be less sure about Ceballos as a long-term option.

Some might even feel that keeping Tierney is more important than the future of either of those two players, with the young defender looking like being a real leader and still having his best years ahead of him.

