Menu

Real Madrid could use Arsenal’s desire to keep Odegaard & Ceballos in bid to sign €30m Gunners star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Real Madrid could reportedly target a transfer deal for Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney.

The Scotland international has been a key player for the Gunners, looking like one of the finest young players in Europe in his position since joining from Celtic last season.

MORE: This would be a huge relief for Arsenal!

However, Real Madrid are now interested in Tierney, who is valued at around €30million by Arsenal, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

The 23-year-old could undoubtedly be an ideal long-term replacement for Marcelo at the Bernabeu, but it would be a big blow for Arsenal to lose him so soon after signing him.

Still, Todo Fichajes claim Arsenal are keen to keep both Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos, who are on loan from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants could use this to their advantage in a bid to land Tierney, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

tierney in action for arsenal

Can Arsenal keep hold of Kieran Tierney?

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool ready to pay club’s €15m asking price for potentially risky transfer
Video: ‘I’m not sure he will get on the plane’ – Liverpool legend says Reds star’s England spot in serious doubt
Club refusing to be bullied into swap transfer with Manchester United

Arsenal would do well to keep Odegaard permanently, though some fans may be less sure about Ceballos as a long-term option.

Some might even feel that keeping Tierney is more important than the future of either of those two players, with the young defender looking like being a real leader and still having his best years ahead of him.

Andy Carroll once showed up at a wedding wearing… Click here to find out!

More Stories Dani Ceballos Kieran Tierney Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.