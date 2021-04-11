Tottenham could use Harry Winks as bargaining chip for Southampton star, claims ex-PL man

With a squad overhaul reportedly on the cards for Tottenham in the upcoming summer window, the club is expected to cut some players loose in order to make room.

Harry Winks could be one of the first to be axed, with ex-Premier League striker Noel Whelan suggesting that the Englishman could be swapped for Southampton’s impressive centre-half Jannik Vestergaard.

READ MORE: Video: New angles capture how ludicrously good Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner was

This follows a report from Four Four Two, with the out-of-favour midfielder having apparently attracted interest from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side on the South Coast.

“There could be some really good deals for Tottenham here. We know for a fact that they’ve been struggling defensively,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“Dier’s not been the same and there are players coming to the back end of their career. You know you’re going to need some kind of stability there and someone a little bit more aggressive.

“Vestergaard has shown he can be that player and I really like him. I don’t think he’d be too much out of the setup (at Spurs).”

With Spurs’ No.8 having only filed out on 10 occasions in the Premier League this term under Jose Mourinho, being largely limited to bench appearances, the London side would likely need very little convincing to part ways with the 25-year-old.

Considering Vestegaard is about to enter the final year of his contract, Tottenham could land themselves a quality centre-half on the cheap if they play their cards right.