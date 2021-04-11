Gareth Bale “doesn’t want to play for Jose Mourinho” according to Tottenham legend

Tottenham’s hopes of keeping Gareth Bale may have been dealt a huge blow has former Spurs defender Graham Roberts believes he doesn’t want to play under Jose Mourinho.

The Wales international joined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid last summer, and has had some fine moments in his second spell with the North London club, but it may be that his stay will be short-lived.

Mourinho isn’t doing the most convincing job as Spurs manager and it looks like he and Bale haven’t quite clicked.

Roberts now believes Bale is showing signs of not wanting to play under the Portuguese tactician, with a return to Spain perhaps inevitable.

“If Gareth Bale played the next nine games, I think we would see Gareth Bale at his best. But I’m not sure that Gareth Bale wants to play for this manager,” Roberts told Football Fancast.

“I’m not sure a few of them want to play for this manager, but the manager is in charge, so he makes the decisions.”