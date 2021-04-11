Video: Tuchel Ball at its very best as Chelsea carve apart Crystal Palace in stunning 23 pass passage of play

Chelsea recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening, and some of the football on display was quite sublime.

The Blues were mid-table in the Premier League when Thomas Tuchel was appointed as manager.

While they have sporadically stumbled under the German, they remain very much in the hunt for the top four, while also have an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to, with one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

There has been definitive progress under the former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager – there’s no doubt about that.

The evidence is there in the football, too, with Chelsea free-flowing while in possession and resolute without the ball.

At Selhurst Park on Saturday, they had the overwhelming lion’s share of the ball, having 64% possession over the 90 minutes.

They were purposeful with it, too. It wasn’t just side to side, forwards and backwards, it was incisive and progressive.

Testament to that is this clip which shows Chelsea carving through Palace with a 23 pass passage of play.

This is, at it’s very finest, Tuchel Ball.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports