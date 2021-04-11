Menu

Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores after silky Arsenal team move highlighted by Ceballos back-heel to cut open Sheffield United

Arsenal FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

In the 32nd minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Sheffield United and Arsenal, the Gunners did Arsene Wenger proud with a stunning team move that led to Alexandre Lacazette scoring.

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos slotted it across to Nicolas Pepe when 45 yards out, with Ivorian quickly firing the ball out wide to Calum Chambers…

Chambers composed himself as he controlled the ball and sent it back into midfield, with marquee signing Thomas Partey picking it up and passing it into a screaming Lacazette.

Lacazette slotted it to Bukayo Saka to bypass some of the heat around the crowded edge of the box, Saka’s one-two attempt was a little off, but thankfully Ceballos was on hand with a moment of magic…

Ceballos produced an amazing back-heel flick to send it through to Lacazette, who showed ice-cold composure to tuck the ball into the back of the net.

See More: Real Madrid could use Arsenal’s desire to keep Odegaard & Ceballos in bid to sign €30m Gunners star

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

This might just be the most well-worked goal that the Gunners have scored all season, Mikel Arteta’s philosophy at it’s best.

