Menu

Video: Edinson Cavani heads home after superb Man United team move to put right VAR’s wrongs vs Spurs

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Edinson Cavani has scored to give Manchester United the lead over Tottenham.

Cavani thought he’d got the opening goal in the first-half, having finished cooly and found the back of the net.

MORE: Video: Man United equalise after brilliant link-up play from Fernandes, Rashford and Fred sees Brazilian level against Spurs

However, after a VAR review, Scott McTominay was adjudged to have fouled Heung-min Son in the buildup.

It was soft, so Cavani would understandably feel aggrieved, but a striker of his calibre would only ever become more motivated to score after being wronged.

After some quite brilliant Man United buildup play, including a Bruno Fernandes nutmeg and a sweet Mason Greenwood delivery into the penalty area, Cavani found himself with a yard of space and the ball coming his way.

More Stories / Latest News
Contact made: PSG opened talks to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah last month with ace eyed as ideal Kylian Mbappe replacement
“This is not football anymore” – Man United disallowed goal branded “embarrassing” by furious Sky Sports studio
Video: Man United equalise after brilliant link-up play from Fernandes, Rashford and Fred sees Brazilian level against Spurs

Cavani, quite simply, doesn’t miss these kind of opportunities, heading into the bottom corner of Hugo Lloris to put right the VAR mistake earlier in the game and giving Man United the lead.

This is absolutely stunning football from Man United.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.