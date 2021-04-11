Video: Cristiano Ronaldo provides bizarre off-the-post assist to prove his genius knows no bounds

Cristiano Ronaldo provided one of the strangest assists you’ll ever see during Juventus’ clash with Genoa this afternoon.

Juventus are now out of the race to win Serie A, so are playing both for their pride and Champions League qualification.

Their incredible run of Scudetto wins is set to come to an end, with Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan just too strong and consistent.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo is not the type to rest on his laurels as the season begins to peter out.

The Portuguese icon will be intent on filling his boots and beating Romelu Lukaku and finishing the season as the Capocannoniere, a title currently held by Ciro Immobile.

It’s for that reason that Ronaldo would have been so annoyed to have missed an absolute sitter against Genoa today.

Thankfully for the veteran forward, the ball cannoned off the woodwork and straight to Alvaro Morata, making it an assist for Ronaldo.

A huge stroke of luck.

Ronaldo with the assist off the post for Morata ? pic.twitter.com/Fy2YiLvZUT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports