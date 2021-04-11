Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo provides bizarre off-the-post assist to prove his genius knows no bounds

Genoa
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo provided one of the strangest assists you’ll ever see during Juventus’ clash with Genoa this afternoon.

Juventus are now out of the race to win Serie A, so are playing both for their pride and Champions League qualification.

Their incredible run of Scudetto wins is set to come to an end, with Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan just too strong and consistent.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo is not the type to rest on his laurels as the season begins to peter out.

The Portuguese icon will be intent on filling his boots and beating Romelu Lukaku and finishing the season as the Capocannoniere, a title currently held by Ciro Immobile.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United loanee Jesse Lingard strikes again with West Ham devastating on the counter-attack
(Photo) Liverpool fans on Reddit spotted something weird about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s kit yesterday
Video: Jesse Lingard stunning volley – Man United loanee nets golazo vs Leicester before celebrating in style

It’s for that reason that Ronaldo would have been so annoyed to have missed an absolute sitter against Genoa today.

Thankfully for the veteran forward, the ball cannoned off the woodwork and straight to Alvaro Morata, making it an assist for Ronaldo.

A huge stroke of luck.

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

More Stories Alvaro Morata Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.