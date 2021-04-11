Menu

Video: Heung-Min Son quickly recovers from lash to the face to put Man United behind as Spurs snatch lead after controversy

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
In the 39th minute of this afternoon’s marquee Premier League tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, Spurs took the lead just minutes after the Red Devils had a goal disallowed.

Low and behold it was the very same player that led to VAR’s intervention that put the sword to Manchester United, as Heung-Min Son quickly shook off the brush from Scott McTominay to score.

Tanguy Ndombele sparked danger with a lovely ball into Harry Kane from deep, the prolific striker sent it on to Lucas Moura with a lovely first-time pass that somehow went by Victor Lindelof.

Moura slotted the ball across the box where a wide open Son was free to tuck the ball into the net.

United’s defensive positioning was awful, Aaron Wan-Bissaka left his post at right-back to stand near Kane, who ultimately got to the ball anyway.

The best explanation for the United full-back’s bad spot is the fact that Harry Maguire was out towards left-back, leaving Lindelof to shuffle across towards Moura and in turn Wan-Bissaka more central.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Sport.

Certainly a very bitter pill for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and their fans to swallow. Unfortunately, this is just how football tends to play out.

