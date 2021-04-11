Video: ‘I’m not sure he will get on the plane’ – Liverpool legend says Reds star’s England spot in serious doubt

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been embroiled in an ongoing England selection debate following his omission from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Despite scoring the matchwinner for Liverpool in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa yesterday, former Liverpool star Graeme Souness has cast doubt over the 22-year-old being selected for the national side ahead of the upcoming European Championships.

With the fullback’s form being somewhat questionable over the course of the season, particularly in comparison to the last two trophy-laden seasons for the club, the No.66 has fallen down the pecking order to the likes of Reece James and Kieran Trippier.

That being said, should the defender continue his upward trend in performances for the remainder of the term, Gareth Southgate may very well have something of a selection conundrum on his hands ahead of the summer.

?"He proved to be vulnerable this year, I'm not sure he will get on the plane." Graeme Souness says Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold is the best attacking full-back in the country but says his defensive aspect have not been strong enough this season pic.twitter.com/eQmQN8Phl5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports