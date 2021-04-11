Menu

Video: Man United loanee Jesse Lingard strikes again with West Ham devastating on the counter-attack

Jesse Lingard has done it again. The Manchester United midfielder, on loan at West Ham, just can’t stop scoring right now.

Lingard, while a popular figure in English football as a result of his eccentric personality, has never really been considered one of the best players that the country has on offer.

He’s never really been able to nail down a starting spot at Manchester United, and fell completely out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, hence his exit in January.

At current, with Lingard having directly contributed to more Premier League goals than any other player since he signed along the dotted line with West Ham, you have no choice but to take him seriously.

Lingard-struggles-for-United

Jesse Lingard fell completely out of favour at Manchester United.

Lingard, who had already scored a quite brilliant goal in this potentially pivotal six-pointer in the race for Champions League qualification, was clearly not content with just the one.

This one was a whole lot easier to convert than the first, but he positioned himself in the penalty area like a player who was born to score goals, and of course, he found the back of the net.


