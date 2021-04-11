“This is not football anymore” – Man United disallowed goal branded “embarrassing” by furious Sky Sports studio

Sky Sports pundits Roy Keane and Micah Richards were left completely staggered – and enraged – by Edinson Cavani’s disallowed first-half goal against Tottenham.

Cavani thought he’d given Man United the lead when he slotted the ball past Hugo Lloris and into the back of the net, but when the referee is sent to the monitor for a second look at an incident, you fear that trouble could be ahead.

And it was.

The goal was disallowed, with Scott McTominay adjudged to have fouled Heung-min Son by tickling him in the face. We need not say that the game’s gone, because it’s been gone for a while now, hasn’t it?

That’s the stance taken by Manchester United legend Roy Keane and co-pundit Micah Richards, who were absolutely furious at half-time when discussing the incident.

The consensus within the Sky Sports studio very much seems to be that VAR is doing more harm than good to Premier League football – and it’s hard to disagree.