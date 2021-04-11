Video: Livid Ronald Koeman confronts referee after late penalty drama in El Clasico

Real Madrid demonstrated their title credentials in a 2-1 victory over rivals Barcelona, with controversy preceding the final whistle.

Unhappy with what he deemed to be an oversight on referee Gil Manzano’s part with regard to a potential penalty call, Ronald Koeman marched over to the official for an explanation, as captured in a clip by journalist Antonio Romero.

READ MORE: Video: ‘I’m not sure he will get on the plane’ – Liverpool legend says Reds star’s England spot in serious doubt

The incident in question involved one of the Catalan club’s forwards, Martin Braithwaite, who had taken to the turf in the Madrid box after being pulled by Ferland Mendy.

“I just ask refs to accept decisions,” Koeman was quoted as saying in a post-match interview, by the Mirror, when discussing the controversial moment. “It was a penalty… It was really clear. But we have to accept it and shut up.”

The result has allowed Zinedine Zidane’s side to leapfrog both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to steal the top spot in La Liga, with the latter possessing a game-in-hand to change matters.

Koeman se va a buscar a Gil Manzano para pedirle explicaciones por su arbitraje pic.twitter.com/eyEaZJo7eu — Antonio Romero (@aromeroser) April 10, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Antonio Romero