Video: Man United equalise after brilliant link-up play from Fernandes, Rashford and Fred sees Brazilian level against Spurs

In the 56th minute of today’s primetime Premier League clash between rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, the Red Devils drew level through an unlikely goalscorer in Fred.

Scott McTominay, the man who was harshly punished for a swipe that cost Edinson Cavani an opening goal in the first-half, rolled the ball towards the middle of the pitch and into Fred.

Bruno Fernandes and Fred played a lovely one-two before the Brazilian then did the same with Marcus Rashford before slipping it into Edinson Cavani.

Cavani fired a left-footed strike straight at Hugo Lloris, that was parried away, when Fred showed quick reactions to drop down and hammer the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Sport.

It has been a very fiery encounter already, this will open it up even more so in what should turn out to be a real treat for neutral viewers.