Video: Jesse Lingard stunning volley – Man United loanee nets golazo vs Leicester before celebrating in style

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Jesse Lingard has done it again. The Manchester United star has scored a quite phenomenal goal to give West Ham the lead against Leicester City.

Lingard was completely surplus to requirements during the first-half of the season at Man United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer evidently saw no use for him in his midfield.

MORE: West Ham think they can secure Lingard on permanent deal on one condition

Solskjaer must be feeling a little bit silly now, because since joining West Ham on loan, Lingard has contributed to more goals than any other player in the Premier League.

Jesse Lingard stars on West Ham debut

Jesse Lingard has been a revelation for West Ham in the second half of the season.

The England international has added another to his showreel this afternoon in the top four six-pointer against Leicester City – and how.

Taking the shot on the half-volley, Lingard somehow bent the ball around the defender and into the bottom corner of Kasper Schmeichel’s goal.

In true Jesse Lingard fashion, he then bust out some equally brilliant dance moves to celebrate.

Pictures courtesy of SPORT TV

Robert Lewandowski could be aggrieved not to have had a shot at winning the Ballon D’Or in January, with France Football having taken the decision to cancel it.

The Pole, despite scoring 42 goals in 36 games this term, ought to be wary once more – for Lingard is on the charge.

