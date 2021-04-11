Video: Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli gratefully accepts gift from Aaron Ramsdale to double Gunners’ advantage

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli has found the back of the net to wrap up the three points for the Gunners against Sheffield United.

Martinelli has spent the bulk of the season to date out injured, so seeing his name in the Arsenal starting eleven for tonight’s game will have filled the fans with joy, no doubt.

They’ll be absolutely beaming now, with the Brazilian having found the back of the net to double his side’s advantage and ensure the three points will be returning to North London with them tonight.

Martinelli has Aaron Ramsdale to thank, in no small part, for the goal, but he was well-positioned to accept the gift and tuck the ball in to the back of the net.

Gabriel Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s lead ? The simplest of finishes for the Brazilian after Pepe’s saved shot fell to him! pic.twitter.com/R8glchBKbU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 11, 2021

Ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday, it was crucial for them to pick up three points today to build their confidence.

Thanks to the efforts of Martinelli and co at Bramall Lane, its mission accomplished.