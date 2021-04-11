Video: Mason Greenwood dazzles Reguilon with ease to seal Man United comeback win against Spurs

In the 95th minute of today’s marquee Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, the Red Devils made it a ‘Spursy’ end to the game by securing a comeback win.
The Red Devils were 2-1 up, having trailed 1-0 at halftime, with just over a minute of play left, when Harry Maguire launched a clearance forward that spelled danger for the North London outfit.
Fred beat the pack to the loose ball, quickly playing it into Edinson Cavani, who immediately found Paul Pogba in a trademark show of his brilliant awareness.
Pogba dropped Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to the floor with a lovely bit of in-and-out dribbling, before muscling off Eric Dier and sending the ball out wide to Mason Greenwood.
The wonderkid showed ice-cold composure as he collected the ball and dazzled Sergio Reguilon with some silky footwork, leaving the full-back with broken ankles.
That opened up the space for a drilled strike from a tight angle, which hit the back of the net after it proved to be far too powerful for Hugo Lloris to keep out with one hand.
Paul Pogba with a lovely bit of skill to assist Mason Greenwood to make it 3-1 to Manchester United.
— PogbaXtra™ (@PogbaXtra) April 11, 2021
Pictures from RMC Sport and Canal+Sport.
Greenwood has now scored seven goals across all competitions this season, with that including three strikes and two assists in the Premier League.
After a difficult start to the campaign the wonderkid is closing out strongly, which is perfect for the Red Devils and shows the youngster’s character.