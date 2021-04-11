Menu

Video: New angles capture how ludicrously good Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner was

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Trent Alexander-Arnold caught headlines yesterday for his winner in extra-time for Liverpool to seal the club’s first home win of the year.

New angles released in a slow-mo clip from LFCTV have illustrated how remarkable the fullback’s long-range effort was.

Latching on to a poor clearance on the edge of the 18-yard-box, the 22-year-old fired away a swerving effort to get his side back on top in a moment that would have been deserving of a full-capacity Anfield.

The right-back’s latest contribution will no doubt provide another selection headache for England boss Gareth Southgate, who was in attendance to observe Trent’s matchwinner.

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV

