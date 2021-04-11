Video: ‘Ohhhhhh! Wow!’ – Jamie Carragher’s hilarious commentary reaction to Firmino touch

Liverpool secured a vital win in their battle to return to the top four spots, with a sublime extra-time winner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The English fullback’s contribution wasn’t the only moment that stood out in the tie, however, with Jamie Carragher’s interesting response to Bobby Firmino’s demonstration of great ball control in the first-half attracting attention on the Twittersphere.

READ MORE: Video: Bobby Firmino’s sublime touch in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa will leave fans in awe

After the Brazilian collected the ball neatly, which had been cleared high by Trent Alexander-Arnold, the former Liverpool defender got a little excited on the commentary.

It was a relatively impressive return to the starting-XI from the No.9, having been dropped to the bench following a string of poor performances for the side.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports