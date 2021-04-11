Video: Pogba and Cavani work undone as Man United see goal disallowed for McTominay’s palm to the face of Spurs star Heung-Min Son

In the 33rd minute of today’s marquee Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, the Red Devils had the ball in the back of the net thanks to Edinson Cavani.

Superstar Paul Pogba looked to have made a crucial difference in a big game with a wonderful pass through the legs of Serge Aurier, before Cavani drilled it through the gates of Hugo Lloris.

Unfortunately, the silky move was chalked off following a VAR review as it was deemed that Scott McTominay, who was already on a yellow card, had fouled Spurs superstar Heung-Min Son.

Son attempted to put his arm across the Red Devils’ academy graduate, but McTominay flicked his hand out and ended up palming the South Korean across the face, around the eye area.

It’s a very tight decision that has been made by referee Chris Kavanagh and the VAR team.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be furious with the decision, but the same could be said for Spurs and Jose Mourinho if the goal stood.