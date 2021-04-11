Video: Paul Pogba audacious back-heel attempt wastes glorious Man United opportunity during Spurs win

Paul Pogba was brilliant for Manchester United during their 3-1 victory over Tottenham, and could have had a goal to show for it, had he not been so casual with the finish.

Pogba is oftentimes regarded as a luxury player, one which will execute things on a football pitch which will leave you astonished, but that’s not always a positive.

The Frenchman can do the basics exceptionally, but doesn’t always opt to take the easy option, which is exactly which cost him a goal against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Pogba had an opportunity to fire home past Hugo Lloris from inside the six-yard-box, but instead attempted an audacious back-heel, which was blocked by Eric Dier.

Pictures courtesy of K+PM

The time that Pogba took to watch the ball all the way onto his heel allowed Dier to position himself effectively to make the challenge, thus preventing a Man United goal.

He’s a brilliant player, we all know it, but just put your foot through it, Paul!