Video: Paul Pogba audacious back-heel attempt wastes glorious Man United opportunity during Spurs win

Paul Pogba was brilliant for Manchester United during their 3-1 victory over Tottenham, and could have had a goal to show for it, had he not been so casual with the finish.

Pogba is oftentimes regarded as a luxury player, one which will execute things on a football pitch which will leave you astonished, but that’s not always a positive.

The Frenchman can do the basics exceptionally, but doesn’t always opt to take the easy option, which is exactly which cost him a goal against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Pogba had an opportunity to fire home past Hugo Lloris from inside the six-yard-box, but instead attempted an audacious back-heel, which was blocked by Eric Dier.

The time that Pogba took to watch the ball all the way onto his heel allowed Dier to position himself effectively to make the challenge, thus preventing a Man United goal.

He’s a brilliant player, we all know it, but just put your foot through it, Paul!

