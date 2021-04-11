Menu

West Ham plot £6million transfer swoop for in-form Championship star

West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng this summer.

The 26-year-old has impressed in the Championship and could cost as little as £6million, which could end up being a bargain.

Dieng looks like he’s a player capable of making the step up to Premier League football, and West Ham might do well to think about a long-term replacement for Lukasz Fabianski.

The Polish shot-stopper has performed well for the Hammers, but he’s not the youngest and Dieng could be a good player to come in and challenge him for a place, and perhaps eventually take over as number one.

Dieng’s fine form for QPR has also seen him linked with other top flight clubs like Arsenal, Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

