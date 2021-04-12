There’s little doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo has got to the top of the footballing tree by being completely single minded and driven.

The Portuguese captain is still a physical marvel and shows no signs of slowing down both with his club, Juventus, or country.

He demands the best of himself so, naturally, will demand the same of his team-mates, but that intensity and focus sometimes goes beyond the bounds of acceptability.

The bianconeri won 3-1 against Genoa at the weekend, keeping them in third place and in the hunt for an automatic Champions League spot.

However, Ronaldo still wasn’t happy. Far from it in fact.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport and cited by the Daily Mirror, after throwing his shirt away at full-time, the No.7 punched a wall in the dressing room, before showering and leaving without saying a word.

His manager, Andrea Pirlo, offered up a flimsy excuse for Ronaldo’s petulant and pathetic behaviour.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Ronald Koeman fails his big game audition at Barcelona once more (Photos) Real Madrid 2021/22 home kits leaked and it’s an instant classic Mark Halsey column: Goals like Roberto Firmino’s vs Aston Villa should be given… offside VAR protocol needs to change

“He was angry because he didn’t manage to score,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

About time he grew up.