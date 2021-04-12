Menu

Arsenal battling PL rivals for £15-20m transfer to replace star who could leave for similar amount

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly battling Leicester City for a potential transfer deal for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.

The Frenchman has really caught the eye during his time in Scotland and it seems only a matter of time before he’s playing in a more competitive league.

MORE: Arsenal and Man Utd to agree swap deal?

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal want to rival Leicester for his signature in a £15-20million deal this summer, though the Foxes currently look the favourites to snap him up.

The Gunners may be looking to sell Alexandre Lacazette for a similar amount, however, so could have the funds to land Edouard without a huge dent to their transfer budget.

It will be interesting to see if Edouard chooses Arsenal or Leicester at this moment in time, with Brendan Rodgers’ side currently looking more likely to be going places, even if Arsenal are the far bigger name in terms of their history.

edouard heart

Odsonne Edouard celebrates a goal for Celtic

More Stories / Latest News
Former Manchester United ace explains why Paul Pogba could change his mind about a transfer
Manchester United wonderkid “very similar” to club great, says ex-Red Devil
The big decisions that David Moyes has to make ahead of an important week for West Ham

The north London outfit have had a dismal campaign, however, and currently sit 9th in the table, while Leicester are third and could offer Edouard Champions League football next season.

Arsenal will hope they can still tempt quality players like this, however, with more goals needed in Mikel Arteta’s side after a drop-off in form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this term.

Andy Carroll once showed up at a wedding wearing… Click here to find out!

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Mikel Arteta Odsonne Edouard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.