Arsenal battling PL rivals for £15-20m transfer to replace star who could leave for similar amount

Arsenal are reportedly battling Leicester City for a potential transfer deal for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.

The Frenchman has really caught the eye during his time in Scotland and it seems only a matter of time before he’s playing in a more competitive league.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal want to rival Leicester for his signature in a £15-20million deal this summer, though the Foxes currently look the favourites to snap him up.

The Gunners may be looking to sell Alexandre Lacazette for a similar amount, however, so could have the funds to land Edouard without a huge dent to their transfer budget.

It will be interesting to see if Edouard chooses Arsenal or Leicester at this moment in time, with Brendan Rodgers’ side currently looking more likely to be going places, even if Arsenal are the far bigger name in terms of their history.

The north London outfit have had a dismal campaign, however, and currently sit 9th in the table, while Leicester are third and could offer Edouard Champions League football next season.

Arsenal will hope they can still tempt quality players like this, however, with more goals needed in Mikel Arteta’s side after a drop-off in form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this term.

