Manchester United and Chelsea may reportedly have the chance to seal the transfer of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

According to The Athletic, the exciting young France international has decided he won’t be signing a new contract with his current club, which could put them under pressure to sell him this summer.

Camavinga has shone in Ligue 1 and looks ready for a big move in the near future, with AS previously linking him with the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea.

It would be intriguing to see Camavinga moving to England next, and it now seems that could be more likely as The Athletic note he’s heading towards the final year of his current Rennes deal.

That means if they don’t cash in on him this year, he could walk away from the club on a free at the end of next season.

United would do well to add Camavinga to their midfield in order to give them a bit more spark, with Paul Pogba never quite settling at Old Trafford, and Donny van de Beek barely playing this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could also benefit from bringing in a talent like Camavinga, with the Blues lacking a bit of spark in that department as the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are a bit too similar in their playing style.

