David Moyes unhappy with three West Ham players during nervy win over Leicester City

West Ham United manager David Moyes was reportedly unhappy with three of his players during the nervy 3-2 victory over Leicester City at the weekend.

According to reports, the Hammers boss was not pleased with the contribution of his three substitutes during the game – Said Benrahma, Fabian Balbuena and Ben Johnson.

West Ham started the game well, racing into a 3-0 lead against Leicester to boost their top four hopes, and they ended up holding on for the three points.

There were some negatives, however, with a brace from Kelechi Iheanacho ensuring a nervy finish to a game that should have been rapped up.

Moyes supposedly feels that Benrahma, Balbuena and Johnson were partly to blame for not being up to speed when they were introduced.

WHUFC supporters perhaps have some cause for concern about the depth in this squad if Moyes left the game so unhappy with the players he brought on from the bench.