Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has warned Tottenham about Jose Mourinho’s man-management methods.

The Portuguese tactician has long been regarded as one of the very best managers in world football, but it’s been a difficult few years for him after a nightmare end to his spell at Chelsea, before also encountering difficulties at both Man Utd and Spurs.

Chadwick believes Mourinho could arguably have done more with the squad of players he’s got at Tottenham, and knows from his time at Old Trafford that his harsh man-management methods didn’t really work on players like Luke Shaw in particular.

Looking at how Shaw has improved since Mourinho was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might serve as a warning for Spurs that their current manager might be becoming a hinderance in some ways.

“Jose Mourinho’s record speaks for itself, what he’s achieved in the game has been unbelievable,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “I think the game evolves every season and maybe where Mourinho had huge success at Porto and Chelsea … the game has changed in how you deal with players.

“There’s some big names at Tottenham, world class players who haven’t really kicked on: Gareth Bale came in and we’ve not seen the best of him; Dele Alli has not really kicked on under Mourinho.

“I think that man-management, similar to what Mourinho did with Luke Shaw maybe isn’t the best way now, obviously we’ve seen how much Shaw has kicked on under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I’m sure the people at Tottenham will be looking at those relationships and how Mourinho’s not getting the best out of those world class players, having said that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have had outstanding seasons.

“Still you’d expect them to be a shoe-in for the top four with a squad like that but it now looks like they’re going to struggle. He’s a different type of manager to Pochettino who had great success at Spurs.

“It’s a tough one for Spurs, they’ve had a lot of success but they peaked a few years ago now so maybe they might look to change things around, but then, who’s out there? Who do they bring in?”