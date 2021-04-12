Menu

“Fingers Crossed” – Manchester United gaffer remains hopeful Edinson Cavani will stay amid links to Boca Juniors

Manchester United FC
Manchester United FC striker Edinson Cavani will see his contract expire in a couple of months. In June, the 33-year-old striker will need to decide, either remain in Europe or return to South America. 

Over the last few weeks, the rumors of a potential return to his home continent to join Boca Juniors continue to get louder. However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is crossing his fingers that Cavani puts his plans to return to South America on hold.

In an interview with Sky Sport (via Marca), The Red Devils gaffer made it known what he would like for Cavani to do this summer. The Uruguayan striker has shown with Manchester United; he still has something left in the tank for a career in Europe.

“[Cavani] knows my feelings; I know his feelings. He’s not made up his mind yet. I understand that it’s been a difficult year for everyone, but for a new lad who doesn’t speak English, not to feel the English culture, to see people and have friends around,” Solskjaer said.

“It’s in the back of your head if this is what you want; you know you can’t have your family over. Fingers crossed, but if he decides that it’s just this season, then we’ve been very, very fortunate to have him here.”

Cavani scored the eventual game-winning goal to break the 1-1 tie between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. It will be interesting to see whether the striker decides to say thanks, but no thanks to one of the biggest clubs in South America to remain at Old Trafford for another season.

