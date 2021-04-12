Menu

Gary Neville explains why he’s changed his mind about Newcastle United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained why he’s changed his mind about Newcastle United’s survival hopes.

The pundit has revealed what he said to fellow pundit Jamie Carragher in a private chat, as he singled out two players who change the picture for Newcastle as we reach the business end of the season.

The Magpies have been without Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson for large chunks of the season but Neville feels their return will be key.

“I said on Monday I was talking in the green room with Carra and Dave Jones,” Neville revealed.

“And I said ‘is it just as simple as Saint-Maximin and Wilson coming back and it’ll be alright again?’

“Because it seemed like before they got injured, things were picking up a little bit.

“Those two coming back, I mean, clubs can’t lose strikers of that ilk in any part of the league but if you’re Newcastle now you’d feel really confident.”

