Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained why he’s changed his mind about Newcastle United’s survival hopes.

The pundit has revealed what he said to fellow pundit Jamie Carragher in a private chat, as he singled out two players who change the picture for Newcastle as we reach the business end of the season.

The Magpies have been without Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson for large chunks of the season but Neville feels their return will be key.

“I said on Monday I was talking in the green room with Carra and Dave Jones,” Neville revealed.

“And I said ‘is it just as simple as Saint-Maximin and Wilson coming back and it’ll be alright again?’

“Because it seemed like before they got injured, things were picking up a little bit.

“Those two coming back, I mean, clubs can’t lose strikers of that ilk in any part of the league but if you’re Newcastle now you’d feel really confident.”