Manchester United fans will barely believe the three clubs who now want to sign Jesse Lingard

It’s hard to believe that just a few short months ago Jesse Lingard was barely making Manchester United’s bench and his career at the highest level looked more or less over.

A loan move to West Ham just about made sense, but few could have predicted that the 28-year-old would relaunch his career in such sensational style.

Lingard has been probably the most in-form player in the country since joining the Hammers, and his form hasn’t gone unnoticed by some of the biggest clubs in world football.

This sounds crazy, but respected outlet ESPN now state that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are among Lingard’s admirers.

The England international is definitely a better player than most of us gave him credit for, but we’re not sure he’s going to go into the starting XI at clubs like that.

Clearly, United should think twice before selling Lingard or loaning him out again, and West Ham would do very well to keep hold of him.

But has he shot up to being at the level to play alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the space of just a couple of months?

Whatever happens, fair play to Lingard for bouncing back the way he has, and possibly setting up one of the weirdest transfer sagas of the summer in the process.

Andy Carroll once showed up at a wedding wearing… Click here to find out!