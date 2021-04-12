Manager personally contacts Harry Kane in bid to beat Man United & Man City to transfer

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly contacted Tottenham striker Harry Kane to know about his plans for the future.

The England international is one of the best strikers in the world and shone under Pochettino during their time together at Spurs.

Pochettino recently took over at PSG and may now be keen to put his own stamp on the squad, and it seems Kane is in his plans.

See below as Telefoot claim Pochettino has been in touch to work out what Kane plans to do if Tottenham don’t qualify for the Champions League…

– Leonardo suit de près la situation de Messi, en fin de contrat au Barça en juin prochain – Pochettino a appelé personnellement Harry Kane pour connaître ses envies pour la suite de sa carrière, notamment si Tottenham ne se qualifie pas pour la prochaine LDC (@JulienMaynard) pic.twitter.com/aIbl6GtBML — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) April 11, 2021

With Kylian Mbappe approaching the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes, it could be a good move for the Ligue 1 giants to try replacing him with a world class forward like Kane.

One imagines Spurs won’t want to sell their star player to a rival, with the 27-year-old also linked with Manchester United and Manchester City by The Athletic.

Both these clubs arguably need a new striker more than PSG, with City set to lose Sergio Aguero at the end of his contract this summer, with Kane an ideal like-for-like replacement up front.

Man Utd are also a little light in that area, with the ageing Edinson Cavani not looking a long-term option, while the goals have dried up for Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood this season.

Pochettino’s intervention could be crucial, however, as one imagines Kane might be keen to work with the Argentine again after he really launched his Spurs career a few years ago.

