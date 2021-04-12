Tottenham striker Harry Kane could be a realistic transfer target for Chelsea as he looks fed up with life under Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, according to Blues legend Alan Hudson.

Kane’s future is the subject of much speculation at the moment after another frustrating season at Tottenham, with the north London outfit losing 3-1 at home to Manchester United yesterday to further dent their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Despite showing some promise earlier on in the campaign, Tottenham are on a poor run of form right now, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions, with three of those being defeats.

Spurs still have the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City to look forward to, but they’ll be major underdogs in that game as another trophyless season seems likely.

Chelsea could do with a new striker this summer, and Hudson has told CaughtOffside he thinks there could be something in the Blues moving for Kane, rather than soon-to-be free agent Sergio Aguero.

“I see Aguero as having had the best time of his life, and, with his injury problems, I think it’s really not worth the risk for Chelsea,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Whereas Kane needs new challenge as he knows Spurs are going nowhere. After the defeat to Manchester United, he would have realised he has to leave, no matter how much he loves the club.

“He looked like he has had enough of the Mourinho way of playing.”

Hudson was impressed with what he saw of Kai Havertz as he played up front in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, but made it clear he still thinks someone like Kane or Borussia Dortmund hit-man Erling Haaland is needed at Stamford Bridge.

“Havertz is going to be Chelsea’s new star,” the ex-Blue said. “Although they didn’t need an out and out striker against Palace, they won’t play them every week.

“They most certainly need a 25-goal-a-season man like Kane or Haaland. If you had that player it takes the pressure off the others, and Havertz, Pulisic and Mount can concentrate on creating chances.”

Hudson also spoke about the current state of Chelsea’s midfield and made it clear he’d rather see a signing like Aston Villa attacker Jack Grealish over the more defensive-minded Declan Rice.

“Mount and Grealish would complement each other brilliantly,” Hudson said.

“Mount really is coming into his own. He’s being taught about composure. He has become stronger through slowing down.

“I think if Tuchel can get Kante back to his best he has enough riches in midfield. Although I would still make room for Grealish. If he can play so brilliantly at Villa, Chelsea wouldn’t need Declan Rice.

“If we look back at Barcelona at their best they didn’t need that big midfield holding player and I think Tuchel is looking along those lines also.”