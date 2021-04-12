Worry for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp eyed up by Champions League giants

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly on Bayern Munich’s radar amid doubts over the future of their current boss Hansi Flick.

The upcoming vacancy with the German national team looks like having the potential to cause something of a managerial merry-go-round in the near future, with Joachim Low set to leave his position after this summer’s European Championships.

It seems Bayern are now concerned about losing Flick as he’s linked with the Germany job, with Klopp being eyed up as a potential replacement, according to 90min.

Liverpool fans won’t want to see Klopp leave, even after this rather disappointing season at Anfield, with the former Borussia Dortmund boss proving a huge success in his time in England so far.

It took some time for Klopp to really get this Liverpool team to click, but he did some superb work to turn them into Champions League winners in 2018/18, and Premier League winners the following season.

It’s easy to see why a big club like Bayern would be interested in the 53-year-old, who is just the kind of big name they could do with bringing in in case Flick leaves.

The Bavarian giants won the treble last season and would need someone else who can guarantee success if Flick ended up taking the Germany job.

