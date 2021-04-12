Jurgen Klopp unimpressed as Liverpool board ignore major transfer plea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been left unimpressed by the way the club’s board have handled the Georginio Wijnaldum transfer situation.

The Reds look increasingly likely to lose Wijnaldum on a free transfer this summer as he nears the end of his contract, with Klopp likely to miss one of his biggest unsung heroes of the last few years.

According to 90min, the Liverpool manager made it clear to the club that he wanted them to keep the Netherlands international, but his pleas clearly fell on deaf ears as they refused.

The report adds that there may have been other tensions between Klopp and FSG, with the failed deal for Timo Werner, who ended up at Chelsea instead, also mentioned.

This doesn’t sound ideal for Liverpool after a difficult season on the pitch, with things clearly not entirely positive away from the field either.

LFC ran away with the Premier League title last season but now face possibly missing out on the top four this term.

It’s hard to understand why the Merseyside giants wouldn’t do everything possible to back Klopp in the transfer market after the immense success he’s enjoyed at Anfield.

Andy Carroll once showed up at a wedding wearing… Click here to find out!